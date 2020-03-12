Weili Zhang Describes Emotional Moment With Joanna Jedrzejczyk In Hospital

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared an emotional moment with each other following their UFC 248 fight.

Zhang narrowly defended her women’s strawweight title after a five-round war with Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 248 this past weekend. There was plenty of animosity leading up to the bout, especially after an insensitive coronavirus meme posted by the former champion.

However, after sharing the Octagon for 25 minutes, it appears the duo developed mutual respect for each other. In a recent video (transcript via Bloody Elbow), Zhang revealed how she met Jedrzejczyk in the hospital after the fight as they exchanged words:

“After the match, Joanna and I, we both met at the hospital. We arrived at the hospital almost at the same time. There was just a curtain between us.

“She kept crying for hours. I feel very sad. I especially wanted to comfort her. But the language barrier, I can only tell her, ‘Good job! You did very well. You are very good.’ Then she kept crying, covering her head.

“And I feel very sad, to be honest. Although she was disrespectful to me before. But I saw her injury while crying. I felt bad for her. Then I talked to her. Then when she left — I am waiting for the examination — when she left, she told me this and I was particularly moved, she said: ‘Keep defending and I will watch you’ she said, ‘Keep defending and I will watch you. It will get harder and harder.’ I almost shed tears. At that time, I felt the warrior should be like this.”

It’s nice to see things end cordially between the two. However, a rematch may not be far especially given the reaction to their first meeting.

