Former One Featherweight kickboxing champion and pound-for-pound number one kickboxer Chingiz Allazov has made an appearance at Karate Combat 54, in which the former kickboxing world champion teased a potential debut in the Karate-based promotion and went on to claim he could easily become champion. The former champion said the following:

“After I’m free, after one year, I come back and take the Karate Combat belt. For me it’s easy, you know!”

Chingiz Allazov was at the event to do an interview and help his teammates out of the highly esteemed Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand, Adam Noi and Ali Aliev, for whom Allazov went out to show his support.

Chingiz Allazov would legitimize Karate combat even more should he sign with them.

Allazov is a generational great in kickboxing. He fought in ONE and was a K-1 world champion and K-1 World Grand Prix tournament winner in the super welterweight class. He is one of the greatest of his era, and since leaving ONE, fans have been itching to see him in the ring again, or in this case, maybe even the karate combat pit.

Not only would this be a massive signing for a promotion, but also it would likely stoke the flames of the cold war that ONE Championship and Karate Combat are in, as President Awesome of Karate Combat has accused Chatri Sityodtong of attempting to sabotage the promotion’s debut event in Thailand. So, the future of Chingiz Allazov and Karate Combat could be exciting.