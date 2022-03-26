What a way to snap the winning run of Danaa Batgerel in the UFC for featherweight striker, Chris Gutierrez. Spinning midway through the second round, Gutierrez landed a stunning spinning back fist, dropping Batgerel heavily to land a massive knockout victory on the preliminary card of UFC Columbus.

Gutierrez, undefeated himself in his last six entering tonight’s matchup with Batgerel, most recently bested Felipe Corrales before his UFC Columbus outing.

Midway through the second round, Gutierrez, a native of Boston, landed clean on the chin of Batgerel — dropping the Mongolia native instantly before eventually forcing referee, Herb Dean to call a halt to the action after a series of elbow strikes on the ground.

Below, catch Chris Gutierrez’s knockout victory over the streaking, Danaa Batgerel

