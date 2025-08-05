Watch: UFC Releases Free Full Fight of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker Ahead of UFC 319

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch: UFC Releases Free Full Fight of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker Ahead of UFC 319

The UFC has made headlines by releasing the full fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker for free on YouTube, offering fans worldwide the opportunity to revisit a pivotal clash in the middleweight division ahead of UFC 319. This move comes as anticipation builds for Chimaev’s upcoming title shot against current champion Dricus du Plessis on August 16, 2025.

Watch: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

The stakes for Chimaev vs. Whittaker, held at UFC 308, were immense. Whittaker, a former middleweight champion and one of the division’s most seasoned contenders, faced Chimaev, an undefeated phenom whose blend of wrestling and explosive power had rapidly propelled him into title contention. With Whittaker’s championship experience against Chimaev’s untested dominance at the upper echelon, the bout was widely viewed as a litmus test for Chimaev’s legitimacy as a future champion.

Chimaev answered his critics in emphatic fashion, securing a first-round submission with a brutal face crank that not only shocked the audience but reportedly left Whittaker with a dislocated jaw.

The victory extended Chimaev’s flawless record and reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s most dangerous rising stars. For Whittaker, the loss was particularly stinging; he had never before been submitted in the UFC and prided himself on his defensive prowess against elite grapplers.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after a submission victory against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 319

Following this victory, Chimaev solidified his place as the division’s top contender, earning his first title shot against Du Plessis at UFC 319. His clash with Du Plessis is billed as one of the most anticipated middleweight title fights in recent years, with observers eager to see if his relentless pace and grappling can overwhelm the South African champion.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia secures a submission against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

