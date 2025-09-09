Watch The New Trailer for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson delivered what critics are calling his career-defining performance at the Venice Film Festival premiere of “The Smashing Machine,” earning director Benny Safdie the Silver Lion for Best Director and sparking early Oscar buzz for the former wrestler turned Hollywood superstar. Watch the brand new trailer here.

The A24 biographical drama, which chronicles the tumultuous life of mixed martial arts pioneer Mark Kerr, received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation at its September 1 world premiere, leaving Johnson visibly emotional as the Lido audience erupted in sustained applause. The film’s enthusiastic reception has positioned it as a serious awards contender ahead of its October 3 theatrical release.

The True Story Behind The Machine

Mark Kerr emerged as one of mixed martial arts’ early legends during the late 1990s, earning the nickname “The Smashing Machine” through his devastating ground-and-pound fighting style. Born in Toledo, Ohio in 1968, Kerr first distinguished himself as an NCAA Division I wrestling champion before transitioning to the brutal world of no-holds-barred fighting.

Kerr’s professional MMA career began explosively at World Vale Tudo Championship 3 in Brazil in January 1997, where he dominated three opponents to claim the tournament victory. His success caught the attention of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he became one of only five fighters to win multiple UFC tournaments. At UFC 14, Kerr captured the heavyweight tournament by defeating Moti Horenstein and Dan Bobish in a combined four minutes of fight time. He followed this triumph at UFC 15 by demolishing Greg Stott and Dwayne Cason in just 70 seconds combined.

Beyond the UFC, Kerr established himself as a submission wrestling force, winning four ADCC World Championship titles across different weight classes and the absolute division. His transition to Japan’s Pride Fighting Championships saw him compete against elite competition including Igor Vovchanchyn, Kazuyuki Fujita, and Enson Inoue.

The Documentary That Started It All

The fighter’s story first reached mainstream audiences through John Hyams’ critically acclaimed 2002 HBO documentary “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr”. The documentary provided an unflinching examination of Kerr’s career peak between 1999 and 2001, documenting his battles with painkiller addiction and the physical toll of competing in the sport’s early, more brutal era.

The original documentary captured Kerr’s vulnerability behind his intimidating exterior, showing him soliciting drugs from friends and staff while struggling with the psychological trauma of repeated head injuries. This raw portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim for its honest depiction of the human cost of professional fighting.

The Smashing Machine

Benny Safdie’s adaptation transforms the documentary material into what critics are describing as an art film disguised as a sports biopic. The director, working solo for the first time after years of collaboration with brother Josh, approached the material with what he termed “radical empathy”. In his Silver Lion acceptance speech, Safdie explained his vision: “If we can empathize with somebody who seems invincible than we can empathize with anybody”.

The film was shot using 16mm and 70mm IMAX cameras by cinematographer Maceo Bishop, making it the first A24 production filmed with IMAX technology. This technical approach creates what reviewers describe as a gritty, documentary-like aesthetic that enhances the film’s raw emotional impact.

Safdie’s direction deliberately avoids traditional sports movie beats, eschewing typical heroic defeats or pyrrhic victories in favor of a more contemplative character study. The score by experimental jazz musician Nala Sinephro features ethereal harps and soft saxophones, providing an unexpectedly tender backdrop to the brutal fighting sequences.

The Rock’s Transformative Performance

Critics have universally praised Johnson’s physical and emotional transformation for the role. The actor underwent a dramatic body change, appearing notably leaner than his typical blockbuster physique while adopting Kerr’s mannerisms and speech patterns. Prosthetic work helped Johnson disappear into the character, with many reviewers noting his complete departure from his established screen persona.

Hollywood Reporter’s Jordan Mintzer described Johnson’s performance as his “most captivating yet,” drawing comparisons to Mickey Rourke’s Oscar-nominated turn in “The Wrestler”. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it “transformative,” noting that Johnson “appears to be a completely different actor”.

The role represents a calculated career pivot for Johnson, who acknowledged feeling pigeonholed by his action movie success. Speaking at the Venice press conference, Johnson revealed his desire to explore deeper material: “I’ve been quite lucky to enjoy the career I’ve had over the years and to create the films I’ve produced. However, there was this inner voice, a small voice, that wondered, ‘What if? What if I could do? I want to explore more'”.

Emily Blunt’s Supporting Performance

Emily Blunt delivers a compelling performance as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s girlfriend during his career peak. Critics have praised her portrayal of a woman balancing compassion with exhaustion while living with someone capable of self-destruction. Safdie worked closely with Blunt to ensure Staples’ voice and presence held equal weight alongside the film’s male-dominated narrative.

The chemistry between Johnson and Blunt has been highlighted as one of the film’s emotional anchors, with their relationship serving as the heart of the story’s exploration of vulnerability beneath strength.

The film’s Venice success has generated significant awards season speculation. Critics are drawing parallels to other Venice premieres that launched successful Oscar campaigns, particularly Brendan Fraser’s emotional reception for “The Whale” at the 2022 festival. Johnson’s 15-minute standing ovation matched some of the festival’s most memorable moments, with the actor breaking down in tears as the audience continued their sustained applause.

Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis has publicly stated that Johnson represents a serious Oscar contender, marking a potential first Academy Award nomination for the action star. The film’s 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 79/100 score on Metacritic support the critical consensus around its quality.

A24 has positioned “The Smashing Machine” for a wide October 3 release, timing that suggests awards season ambitions. The studio’s marketing campaign has emphasized Johnson’s dramatic transformation and the film’s artistic pedigree, appealing to both mainstream audiences and awards voters.