Watch: Champ Tessa De Kom Shuts Out Knockout Queen in Brawling Clash Despite Size Disadvantage

Enfusion and RISE Kickboxing world champion Tessa De Kom defended her title against the titleholder in a higher weight class Kyara van der Klooster. Check out the full fight below.

Tessa De Kom vs. Kyara van der Klooster

Kyara van der Klooster captured the Enfusion Super Strawweight with a stunning six-second knockout. At the 8TKO #14, she went down in weight to try and capture the Strawweight crown from the kickboxing star Tessa de Kom.

Tessa de Kom is a masterful kickboxing striker. For most of her career, she was in school, but was still able to capture a major title in RISE. Now that she is done in university, she has been able to dedicate herself full time to training. In has last few matches, she her put together masterclasses against her opponents.

Kyara van der Klooster has a size advantage going in, but the 24-year-old Tessa De Kom was undeterred. She pressed with kicks and punches, throwing highly aggressive strikes in combination. She controlled the centre and pressured. The two traded in combination, in a highly exciting bout, and proved who the real champion is over five rounds. Throughout the fight, her aggression paid dividends as she landed head kicks and powerful spinning back punches.

It ended up being a classic kickboxing war, five rounds of championship action, a must-watch for striking fans. Tessa de Kom again shows why she is a champion in multiple international organisations.