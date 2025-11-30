Watch: Scottish MMA Hope Sean Clancy Jr. Aims Interim Gold at CW 199 After Dominant Finishes

The wait is nearly over for Scottish MMA fans. This Saturday, December 6, Sean Clancy Jr. returns to Newcastle’s Vertu Arena to fight for the Cage Warriors Interim Welterweight Title at CW 199. The undefeated prospect faces Dutch veteran Melvin “MVS” van Suijdam in a five-round main event that could secure his first major championship. With current champion Justin Burlinson unavailable, Cage Warriors officials moved quickly to book this interim clash, giving Clancy the chance to cap off a perfect run with a belt around his waist.

Sean Clancy Jr.

Clancy’s path to this title shot has been marked by finishes that highlight his dangerous skillset. Fans in Newcastle will remember his last visit to the Vertu Arena at CW 181 in November 2024. That night, he faced Andrey Augusto, a durable Brazilian who many saw as his toughest test to date. Augusto controlled the early pace and used his size to pressure the Scot, but Clancy adjusted in the third round. He landed a right hook that changed the fight, swarming Augusto for a violent TKO finish that sent the Newcastle crowd into a frenzy. That victory proved Clancy could weather a storm and finish strong against experienced international competition.​

He followed that performance with a homecoming main event in Glasgow at CW 187 this past April. Across the cage was Italo Gomes, a submission specialist who wasted no time putting Clancy in danger. Gomes locked up a deep kneebar in the first round that looked capable of ending the fight, but Clancy stayed calm and escaped. The second round told a different story. Clancy secured a takedown less than a minute in, transitioned to the back, and forced the tap with a rear-naked choke. That win moved his professional record to 7-0, with every victory coming inside the distance.

Now, the 23-year-old from Paisley faces a massive step up in experience. Melvin van Suijdam is a 37-year-old veteran with a 15-year tenure in the sport and titles in multiple organizations. The Dutchman is known for his finishing ability, boasting six knockouts and seven submissions on his record. He showed his power recently with a first-round knockout of Ammari Diedrick at Levels Fight League 18 in June, proving he remains dangerous on the feet.

Coached by James Doolan at Higher Level, Clancy has handled every challenge so far with composure beyond his years. He enters Saturday’s bout as a legitimate contender looking to validate the hype. A win over a seasoned veteran like van Suijdam would solidify his status as the future of the division and Scottish MMA. The action kicks off this Saturday on UFC Fight Pass, with Clancy looking to bring the gold back to Scotland.​