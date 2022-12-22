Watch | Alex Pereira spars against GLORY Kickboxing light heavyweight fighter Clyde Brunswijk

Timothy Wheaton
The UFC middleweight world champion ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira recently showed off some of his sharp kickboxing skills when he sparred with GLORY Kickboxing light heavyweight fighter Clyde Brunswijk.

Brazil’s Alex Pereira was a two-division champion in GLORY Kickboxing and was renowned for his knockout power and size. He vacated his kickboxing domain and jumped into MMA and joined the UFC. It paid off, as this year he earned the UFC middleweight title with a knockout win against Israel Adesanya.

The Brazilian middleweight striker Pereira was recently filmed sparring against light heavyweight kickboxer Clyde Brunswijk. See below for the full video:

Alex Pereira spars Clyde Brunswijk

Despite the Surinamese-Dutch Clyde Brunswijk fighting at light heavyweight, the middleweight Alex Pereira appears to have a size advantage over the kickboxer. In their sparring match, ‘Poatan’ appears to be getting the better of Brunswijk. On Instagram, the light heavyweight fighter thanked Pereira for the sparring rounds.

Brunswijk and Pereira sparred at the Days Gym in Almere, Netherlands. The Days Gym also hosts such notable fighters as GLORY lightweight world champion Tyjani Beztati. Plus rising stars such as Brandon Fos who has gone 6-0 in ENFUSION.

The sparring must have helped Brunswijk as he went on to win against Fatih Ulusoy at ENFUSION 117 on December 16. For the year 2022, the light heavyweight kickboxer has gone 2-1 between GLORY and ENFUSION. His most notable win was a TKO stoppage over Muhammed Balli at GLORY Rivals 2.

Overall in professional kickboxing, the Surinamese-Dutch Clyde Brunswijk has earned a record of 55-9-1.