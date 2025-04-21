Watch: Nine Limbs, No Space – Lethwei Carnage in the Phone Booth with Fight Circus

ByTimothy Wheaton
Step aside, octagons and rings, there’s a new, gloriously unhinged arena in town: the British phone booth. If you thought combat sports had reached peak absurdity, Fight Circus has dialed up the madness with “Phone-Booth Lethwei,” a spectacle that crams two fighters, their egos, and a whole lot of violence into a space barely big enough for a proper brawl, let alone a headbutt.

Phone Booth Fighting

Phone booth fighting, as the name subtly suggests, is a combat sport where two fighters duke it out inside an actual phone booth. This format eliminates any pretense of footwork, dodging, or tactical retreat, there’s simply nowhere to run. The fighters stand toe-to-toe, trading blows in a space so cramped that even the referee has to reach in from outside to break up the action. The rules? Minimal. The spectacle? Maximum.

Lethwei

Now, add Lethwei to the mix, a martial art so brutal it makes Muay Thai look like a polite handshake. Hailing from Myanmar, Lethwei is known as the “Art of Nine Limbs” because it allows fighters to use fists, elbows, knees, feet, and, most infamously, headbutts. Lethwei is traditionally fought bare-knuckle, with only tape and gauze for hand protection.

Fight Circus

Take, for instance, the match-up between Celest Hansen and Dao. Hansen, an Australian Muay Thai star with a carnival background, is no stranger to unconventional venues or wild crowds. But even she must have paused before stepping into a phone booth to trade bare-knuckle blows and headbutts. The fight itself is a microcosm of what makes Phone-Booth Lethwei so compelling: relentless action, creative violence.

Let’s be honest: Phone-Booth Lethwei is unlikely to dethrone the UFC or become an Olympic sport anytime soon. But as a sideshow, a guilty pleasure, or a viral sensation, it’s hard to beat. Fight Circus has tapped into something primal: the joy of watching two people solve their differences in the world’s tiniest cage So, is Phone-Booth Lethwei the future of combat sports? Maybe not. But in a world where the bizarre often becomes the norm, don’t be surprised if you see more fighters cramming themselves into phone booths.

