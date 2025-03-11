Watch: Flying Superman Punch Used In NHL Hockey Fight – The Punch Heard ‘Round the Rink

ByTimothy Wheaton
Hockey player Simon Benoit used a Superman punch in a recent hockey fight. Last night’s highly anticipated matchup between Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit and Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring lived up to its billing, delivering a thrilling contest. The fight, which took place during a heated game between the two teams, showcased both players’ determination.

Superman Punch in Hockey Fight

Last night, during a hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club, a notable fight occurred involving Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit and Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring. The fight started immediately after a faceoff. Simon Benoit initiated the fight with an unusual move known as a “Superman punch,” which is more commonly seen in MMA than in a hockey fight. The player explained, “I think just in the moment I felt I had an opening there, and I just took it.”

Simon Benoit

This punch involves jumping into the air, faking a kick, then leaping, and throwing a punch, aiming to catch the opponent off guard. However, Kesselring quickly recovered from the initial impact and managed to land several counterpunches, ultimately gaining control of the hockey fight before it was stopped by officials.

The Superman punch was a speciality of all-time great UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

Despite the dramatic start, Benoit’s fight did not end in his favor, as Kesselring successfully defended himself and landed several solid punches. Both players received five-minute major penalties for fighting and returned to the game without further incident. Interestingly, Benoit dislocated his thumb during the fight but showed remarkable resilience by resetting it himself while in the penalty box.

simon benoit 1 2269196 1741698792989

The game itself was intense, with the Maple Leafs initially leading 3-0 before Utah staged a comeback, scoring three goals in under four minutes to tie the game. The match eventually went into a shootout, which the Maple Leafs won 4-3, ending their three-game losing streak. The fight between Benoit and Kesselring became a highlight of the evening, with Kesselring expressing no issues with the unconventional move, acknowledging that it's part of the game. He said, "But whatever, it's a fight right? You sign up for it.

simon benoit starts the fight against michael kesselring v0 h9vp09aqjzne1

