The number 4 UFC middleweight contender is scheduled to face number 8 ranked Brendan Allen this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen in Vancouver, British Columbia. Originally slated to fight Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, who pulled out due to injury, RDR (Reinier de Ridder) is clearly next in line for the belt after a back-and-forth slugfest with former champion Robert Whittaker.

As per usual the UFC is posting videos on their Youtube channel to promote this upcoming matchup. One of these includes a 52 minutes long video that shows every Reinier de Ridder UFC win. It’s been less than a year since RDR made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates where he won via submission against Gerald Meerschaert. Reinier has made a massive statment in a short period of time, with a complete MMA game that is on full display in this promotional video.

Entering the UFC as a two-weight champion from ONE FC, de Ridder’s goal remains the same despite the change of opponent: win on Saturday and earn a title shot against Khamzat Chimaev. RDR holds a victory over prestigious college wrestler Bo Nickal, but will that be enough to take on the current champ? First, he must get through Brendan Allen.

Brendan Allen: A threat to Reinier de Ridder’s title shot

Brendan is no pushover. He holds wins over UFC veterans like Sam Alvey, Kevin Holland, Paul Craig, and Chris Curtis. With a dominant win, Allen could potentially leapfrog the division and earn a title shot of his own. He earned his UFC contract by winning on Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series and has since compiled a 12-4 record in the promotion. Allen also avenged his loss to Chris Curtis, showing not only his growth as a martial artist but also his ability to adapt and effectively game plan against someone who had previously defeated him by TKO. His well-rounded skill set, finishing ability, and evolving fight IQ make him a compelling and dangerous matchup for Reinier de Ridder.