Bo Nickal issues short statement following emphatic UFC Des Moines defeat to Reinier de Ridder

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has issued a short statement following his one-sided defeat at the hands of Reinier de Ridder.

Last Saturday night, Bo Nickal lost in professional mixed martial arts for the very first time. He was defeated by former two-weight ONE champion Reinier de Ridder and, in all honesty, it wasn’t particularly close. Bo was outclassed in pretty much every department, with RDR getting the job done courtesy of some violent knees to the body.

Now, it’s time for Bo Nickal to go back to the drawing board. He hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but the time for talk is over. He needs to reflect on the journey that got him to this point and make the adjustments necessary to ensure that this kind of performance doesn’t happen again.

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, but the man himself has now opted to break his silence on social media with the following statement.

“Grateful for the highs and lows. I’ll be back” pic.twitter.com/xadARRuwxl — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 5, 2025

Someone like Bo Nickal isn’t particularly familiar with the feeling of defeat. Unfortunately, this was a pretty big step up in competition for him, and he proved that he isn’t quite at the level he thought he was just yet.

Thankfully for him, this doesn’t mean that the end of the road is upon us. The great thing about mixed martial arts is that defeats don’t lead to “end of the world” reactions in the same way that they do in boxing. Sure, his stock has taken a hit and there are plenty of fans who are enjoying mocking him, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

For Bo Nickal, he just needs to get back in the gym and really focus on how he can improve.