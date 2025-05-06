Watch: Fitness Dynamo Demi Bagby Takes a Head Kick from UFC Champ Holly Holm – Gets a Taste of Kicking Power

ByTimothy Wheaton
Demi Bagby

In the latest episode of “How Much Pain Can an Influencer Take for Content?”, fitness phenom Demi Bagby teamed up with UFC legend Holly Holm for a YouTube video that’s equal parts martial arts masterclass and lighthearted pain Olympics. The premise? Demi learns three iconic kicks from Holm, then bravely volunteers as tribute to feel the full force of Holm’s world-famous shin.

Demi Bagby Takes on UFC Champ Holly Holm

Demi Bagby learns the roundhouse, sidekick, and the notorious question mark kick from former UFC Champion Holly Holm, with plenty of demonstrations. After mastering the basics (and making a human punching bag out of a friend), Demi and Holly read mean internet comments together-because nothing says “bonding” like roasting trolls. The grand finale? Demi stands tall (well, 4’11” tall) and takes a real head kick from Holm, confirming that yes, it hurts, and no, she doesn’t recommend trying it at home.

READ MORE:  "Maybe Karate Combat!" - Chingiz Allazov teases possible Karate Combat debut

Who is Demi Bagby?

Demi Bagby is a social media superstar and fitness influencer from San Diego, California, famous for her athleticism. After a cheerleading accident left her temporarily paralyzed as a teen, Demi rebounded to become a CrossFit competitor, calisthenics expert, and all-around action-sports daredevil.

demi bagby 1

With over 14 million TikTok followers and a thriving presence on Instagram and YouTube, she inspires millions with her stunts, workouts, and infectious energy. Her motto? “What’s holding you back?!”-though after that kick, she might add “…besides Holly Holm’s foot.”

demi bagby 4

Who is Holly Holm?

Holly Holm is a combat sports icon. A former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and one of the greatest female boxers of all time, Holm is best known for her stunning head kick knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015. With 18 world boxing titles across three weight classes and a reputation for devastating kicks, Holm’s resume is as intimidating as her roundhouse. She’s a trailblazer in both boxing and MMA, and, as Demi now knows, her kicks are the real deal.

READ MORE:  Why Reinier de Ridder is Targetting The UFC's Most Controversial Figure After Flattening Bo Nickal

Demi Bagby survived a head kick from Holly Holm and lived to vlog about it.

demi bagby 5

READ MORE:  ‘I Won, Baby’ UFC Fighter’s Daughter Had Already Called the Win Before He Did - Mystic Baby?

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts