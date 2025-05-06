Watch: Fitness Dynamo Demi Bagby Takes a Head Kick from UFC Champ Holly Holm – Gets a Taste of Kicking Power

In the latest episode of “How Much Pain Can an Influencer Take for Content?”, fitness phenom Demi Bagby teamed up with UFC legend Holly Holm for a YouTube video that’s equal parts martial arts masterclass and lighthearted pain Olympics. The premise? Demi learns three iconic kicks from Holm, then bravely volunteers as tribute to feel the full force of Holm’s world-famous shin.

Demi Bagby Takes on UFC Champ Holly Holm

Demi Bagby learns the roundhouse, sidekick, and the notorious question mark kick from former UFC Champion Holly Holm, with plenty of demonstrations. After mastering the basics (and making a human punching bag out of a friend), Demi and Holly read mean internet comments together-because nothing says “bonding” like roasting trolls. The grand finale? Demi stands tall (well, 4’11” tall) and takes a real head kick from Holm, confirming that yes, it hurts, and no, she doesn’t recommend trying it at home.

Who is Demi Bagby?

Demi Bagby is a social media superstar and fitness influencer from San Diego, California, famous for her athleticism. After a cheerleading accident left her temporarily paralyzed as a teen, Demi rebounded to become a CrossFit competitor, calisthenics expert, and all-around action-sports daredevil.

With over 14 million TikTok followers and a thriving presence on Instagram and YouTube, she inspires millions with her stunts, workouts, and infectious energy. Her motto? “What’s holding you back?!”-though after that kick, she might add “…besides Holly Holm’s foot.”

Who is Holly Holm?

Holly Holm is a combat sports icon. A former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and one of the greatest female boxers of all time, Holm is best known for her stunning head kick knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015. With 18 world boxing titles across three weight classes and a reputation for devastating kicks, Holm’s resume is as intimidating as her roundhouse. She’s a trailblazer in both boxing and MMA, and, as Demi now knows, her kicks are the real deal.

Demi Bagby survived a head kick from Holly Holm and lived to vlog about it.