Watch: British Fighter Confronts ‘D*ckhead’ Jon Jones At Fitness Expo

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t exactly known as the most well-liked fighter in the world.

In fact, ‘Bones’ seems to conjure up controversy nearly everywhere he goes. And a health and fitness expo in England today was no different. Appearing at the BodyPower health and fitness event in Birmingham, England, Jones was confronted by 6’9″ British heavyweight Chi-Lewis Parry.

Watch it via Raptors MMA on Instagram:

The exchange played out with Parry accusing Jones of being fake and being paid to act like a nice guy:

“Hey, homeboy, how much they paying you to pretend to be a nice guy?” Parry yelled at Jones in a crowd. “You know you’re a d*ckhead”.

“Everyone knows you’re a d*ckhead,” Parry continued as security stepped in to stop the confrontation.

“Everyone give him a round of applause,” Jones said as he clapped.

“You remember last time when you had your brothers? Where are your brothers now?” Parry closed with.

Parry is no stranger to Jones. As a training partner of Daniel Cormier, the 6’9″ heavyweight previously called Jones “the biggest d*ck on the planet.” Parry is undefeated in his MMA career at 7-0-1 (2). He does have one draw and two no contests on his record.