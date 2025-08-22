Watch: Bikini Model Jasmine Parr Suplexes Opponent In Boxing Match – UFC May Be Next

“Jazzy” Jasmine Parr reaffirmed her standing in women’s boxing with a commanding fifth-round technical knockout of Efasha Kamarudin at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney on August 20, 2025. Fighting on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s bout, Parr secured her eighth professional victory against one loss, extending her unbeaten streak since December 2021 and improving her knockout tally to three.

Jasmine Parr Suplexes Opponent In Boxing Match

Raised in Gold Coast, Queensland, Jasmine Parr made her professional boxing debut on December 4, 2021, capturing the Australian super flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Nicila Costello. In her third bout, she claimed the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) world flyweight title before defending it successfully against Brianna Harrison in July 2023 and again versus Pannaporn Kaewpawong in August 2024.

Her fifth-round stoppage of Sarah Watt in April 2024 marked her first professional TKO, showcasing her growing power.

Jasmine Parr’s combat sports pedigree traces to both parents. Her father, John Wayne Parr, is a ten-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion who fought at Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums and won the Australian middleweight boxing championship in 2001. Her mother, Angela Rivera-Parr, is a two-time kickboxing world champion, instilling in Parr a tradition of elite striking. Jasmine first competed in kickboxing at age eight and amassed 26 kickboxing fights – with 19 wins – before transitioning to professional boxing.

A decorated kickboxer and Muay Thai athlete, Jasmine Parr returned from injury in October 2021 and seamlessly moved into boxing, citing UFC champion Ronda Rousey as an inspiration. She earned gold in adult lightweight at the 2020 South Pacific Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships. In 2025 she scored a first-round TKO over Jittamat Phomta and rebounded from a split-decision loss to Shannon O’Connell in December 2024.

UFC Next Says Alexander Volkanovski

Despite her boxing commitments, Jasmine Parr has long expressed a desire to enter mixed martial arts and compete in the UFC. In February 2022 she announced plans to debut in professional MMA, and Australian UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski is reportedly interested in mentoring her transition. To date, she has not yet made her octagon debut, choosing instead to consolidate her boxing credentials and pursue further world titles.

With her boxing record now 8–1 (3 KOs), Parr must weigh the timing of an MMA debut against continued title defences. Observers note her technical skill, reinforced by family expertise, positions her well for success under the UFC banner.

Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, publicly endorsed Parr’s potential transition to mixed martial arts, noting that her technical striking and competitive drive would serve her well in the octagon. He offered to make his coaching team available to Parr, emphasizing that their experience in preparing athletes for UFC competition could accelerate her development in grappling and cage strategy.

Volkanovski stressed that, while Parr should remain focused on securing further boxing titles, laying a strong foundation before crossing over would ultimately boost her chances of success.

Bikini Model Jazzy Parr

Beyond combat sports, Parr maintains a profile as a bikini model, leveraging social media platforms to engage fans and expand her brand. Her Instagram presence shows her abilities, with reels capturing training sessions, promotional shoots, and fight highlights.

For her most recent fight, her weigh-in bikini was sponsored by Purty Body. In the past, she has shows off swimwear with Pura.