Japanese Boxer Tomomi Takano Removes Bikini and Goes Topless at Bangkok Weigh-In

Boxer Tomomi Takano 高野 人母美 removed her bra and went totally topless on the scales today. Tomomi Takano is not your average boxer. Sure, she’s got the fists, the footwork, and the record (she’s a former WBO Asia-Pacific bantamweight champ, thank you very much). But what really sets her apart is her flair for the dramatic, especially when it comes to weigh-ins. If you thought boxing was just about the punches, you clearly haven’t seen Takano step on the scales.

Boxer Tomomi Takano 高野 人母美 Goes Topless on the Scales

Today in Bangkok, ahead of her four-round bantamweight bout with Kamonthip Aemsakun at FCC, Takano decided to up the ante. Approaching the scale, she slipped off her bikini top, revealing only pasties and a strategic hand placement. The cameras flashed, the crowd gasped, and Takano? She just looked like she was having a regular Thursday.

For those keeping score, this isn’t her first rodeo with weigh-in theatrics. In the past, she’s turned up in a gold bodysuit (which she ripped off to reveal a sticker bra), draped herself in a python named Danny, and even tried the old “wedding dress with hidden silicone weights” trick. If there’s a weigh-in, Takano will find a way to make it memorable.

But don’t let the showmanship fool you, Takano can fight. She debuted as a pro in 2013 and quickly made a name for herself with her skills inside the ring as well. She’s fought in Japan, the US, and Mexico, trained with Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym, and even bounced back from setbacks with the kind of resilience you’d expect from someone who can negotiate with snake rental shops.

Outside the ring, Takano’s got a whole other career as a model. She’s graced magazine covers, appeared in commercials, and even handled her own round girl duties at fights (because why not do both?). She’s been offered big money for photo shoots, like, “here’s half a million yen, now please take off more clothes” big, but she’s drawn her own lines, sticking to her principles and never going full nude, no matter how pushy the agency.

Takano’s antics have sometimes drawn criticism for being “all performance,” but she’s never been one to apologize for bringing a little spectacle to the sport. The only thing more unpredictable than the fight might be what Takano decides to wear at the next weigh-in.