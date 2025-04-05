Watch: Bahram Rajabzadeh Dominates with a First Round Finish at GLORY 99

Bahram Rajabzadeh delivered a dominant performance in the opening round of The Last Heavyweight Standing tournament at GLORY 99. Facing Dutch veteran Brian Douwes, the Azerbaijani striker showcased his trademark aggression and power, overwhelming his opponent with a relentless barrage of punches, kicks, and knees.

Bahram Rajabzadeh Wins First-Round Knockout at GLORY 99

‘The Golden Wolf‘ Bahram Rajabzadeh’s brutal low kicks and wide hooks proved devastating, culminating in three knockdowns within the first round. The referee called off the fight, awarding Rajabzadeh a TKO victory. The official time was 1:59 of round 1.

DOMINATION FROM RAJABZADEH!



Rajabzadeh’s fan-favourite status was on full display as he entertained the crowd with his explosive style and knockout power. With this emphatic win, Rajabzadeh advances to the next stage of the historic tournament at GLORY 100, where he will face Asdren Gashi.

He intends to compete in GLORY’s heavyweight tournament and for the light heavyweight title in 2025.

GLORY’s Last Heavyweight Standing is the largest heavyweight kickboxing event ever staged, featuring 32 elite fighters battling across five events throughout 2025. Culminating in an epic one-night finale in December where the final eight competitors will vie for the title and a prize pool exceeding $1 million. The opening round at GLORY 99 showcased 16 bouts between international heavyweights.