Taking co-main event honours at UFC Fight Island 8, The Ultimate Fighter 3: Brazil victor, Warlley Alves meets with striking prospect, Mounir ‘The Sniper’ Lazzez.

Round 1: Opening with a sharp calf kick, Brazil’s Alves then followed up with a heavy combination, before initiating the clinch at the fence. Utilising the clinch to score a takedown, Alves scored the trip after a winging spinning back-fist. Hurting Lazzez with a trio of kicks to the body, Alves dropped the Tunisian with the final shot, forcing referee Herb Dean to call a halt to the action in the opening round. Statement performance from The Ultimate Fighter victor, who thanked UFC president, Dana White for the opportunity afterwards. After the victory, Alves called for a clash with Stockton native, Nate Diaz in his next Octagon outing during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

THOSE KICKS 😳



Warlley Alves lands three huge body-kicks in succession and this one is OVER!#UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/hHpiYBTBIW — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 20, 2021

OFFICIAL RESULT: Warlley Alves def. Mounir Lazzez via first-round (2:35) TKO (Body Kicks & Punches)