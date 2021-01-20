LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny results throughout the afternoon (Wed. 20th. January 2021) from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Taking main event status on short-notice in what could prove to be a pivotal welterweight clash, The Ultimate Fighter 15 victor, Michael ‘The Maverick’ Chiesa meets with 170-pound mainstay, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny, with both hoping to earn a matchup against a top-five contender next, as they offer up three-fight win streaks, respectively.

Making his Octagon return for the first time in a year, submission threat, Chiesa has been flawless since his move to welterweight, besting former WEC and interim UFC welterweight champion, Carlos Condit, and one-time lightweight title chaser, Diego Sanchez to kickstart a two-fight rise. Co-headlining UFC Fight Night Raleigh last January, Chiesa defeated former 155-pound gold holder, Rafael dos Anjos via a unanimous decision.

Elevation Fight Team staple, Magny has himself witnessed a purple-patch of late. Amassing three wins on the trot, the Brooklyn native has taken three consecutive unanimous decision wins over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and an August victory over former welterweight kingpin, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.

A pair of 170-pound talents also feature in the co-main event as The Ultimate Fighter 3: Brazil victor, Warlley Alves meets with Tunisian striker, Mounir ‘The Sniper’ Lazzez.

Hoping to rebound to the winner’s enclosure, Alves battled opposite Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo in November 2019, and makes his Octagon return off the back of a second-round triangle loss.

10-1 as a professional, Lazzez made his promotional bow at UFC Fight Island 1 in July, featuring against renowned knockout-ace Abdul Razak Alhassan, picking up a unanimous judging win over the power-puncher over three-rounds.

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ 12 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Light Heavyweight: Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 9 a.m. ET)

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

Flyweight: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Lightweight: Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot