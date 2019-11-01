Walt Harris Pulls From Alistair Overeem Fight With Daughter Still Missing

Spread the word!













Walt Harris will no longer be competing at UFC DC on December 7. Harris was initially scheduled to face Alistair Overeem on the December card. However, with his stepdaughter currently missing, Harris has decided to withdraw from the bout, per MMA Junkie.

Harris’ daughter went missing on Wednesday, October 23 near Auburn, Alabama. Police believe foul play was involved in the disappearance, and Harris’ daughter was likely harmed. Auburn Police had the following to say in a statement, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019. In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force.

“Evidence from within Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery, was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has put up a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those involved in Blanchard’s disappearance. UFC President Dana White threw in $25,000 to the reward, which was matched by both UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz.

When you have children news like this is always heartbreaking I can’t imagine what @thebigticket205 and his family are going through. If anybody gives info that leads to Aniah Blanchard I will reward them w $25,000. Call 911 @IridiumSports pic.twitter.com/3IQjgmtEyd — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 1, 2019

What do you make of Harris pulling from his fight with Overeem as he deals with his daughter’s disappearance?