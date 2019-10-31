Dana White Puts Up $25K To Help Find Walt Harris’ Missing Daughter

Spread the word!













Dana White is offering $25k to help find Walt Harris’ stepdaughter to add to a $5000 reward fee from the state.

Aniah Blanchard, 19, has been missing since October 23 and Harris has been putting out several social media posts on information about Blanchard.

If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. Friends and fans please pass this video around. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4xDfcPMhGL — Dana White (@danawhite) October 31, 2019

The governor of Alabama as mentioned put up a $5000 reward with more information.

WHEREAS authenticated information has reached this office regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Lee County, Alabama;

WHEREAS the victim has not been located; and

WHEREAS her disappearance remains unsolved and the circumstances surrounding this event indicate that every effort should be made apprehend and convict the perpetrator or perpetrators;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as governor of the state of Alabama under Ala. Code 15-9-1 and – 3 do hereby offer a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s), provided that no arrest has been made in connection with her disappearance as of the date of this proclamation, and provided further that eligibility for this reward shall be limited to private citizens who are not members or employees of any government law enforcement agency or the relatives thereof.”

Blanchard was apparently going to meet up with an online date. She then went missing, and the car was recovered and reportedly had damage that was not present before she went missing.

On Sunday, Harris also posted a video with his family on Instagram asking for help in the efforts to find Blanchard. Donations toward that cause can be made through PayPal to [email protected]

If you have any information you are asked to call Auburn police and share that information as foul play has not been ruled out.