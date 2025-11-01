Waldo Cortes-Acosta KOs Ante Delija After Suffering Nasty Eye Poke – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights
Waldo Cortes-Acosta only needed one eye to score a highlight-reel knockout against Ante Delija in the UFC Vegas 110 co-main event.
Delija appeared to connect with a left hand that compromised Cortes-Acosta in the opening round. Delija unleashed an onslaught of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.
However, that was far from the end.
Instant replay revealed that the left from Delija was actually an eye poke that led to the fight-ending sequence. Cortes-Acosta appeared to be in serious pain but insisted he could continue. Interestingly, the fight was restarted, and Marc Goddard didn’t even bother taking a point from Delija for the blatant foul.
As it turns out, that wouldn’t matter.
With little more than a minute left in the first, Cortes-Acosta landed a booming overhand right that sent Delija crashing to the canvas. Cortes-Acosta unleashed a flurry of ground strikes, forcing Goddard to step in and wave on the contest.
Official Result: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Ante Delija via TKO (overhand right to ground and pound) at 3:59 of Round 1.