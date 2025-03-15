Waldo Cortes-Acosta stops Ryan Spann with knockout in heavyweight debut – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Surging number twelve ranked heavyweight contender, Waldo Cortes-Acosta has extended his winning spree to four-straight fights tonight in the featured preliminary card of UFC Vegas 104 — handing divisional newcomer, Ryan Spann his eleventh career loss, in a brutal second round knockout win.

Cortes-Acosta, who has suffered just one Octagon loss in the form of a unanimous decision blemish against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, turned in his fourth consecutive victory tonight in a win over former light heavyweight contender, Spann.

And during his impressive run of recent times, former Bellator MMA star and LFA heavyweight champion, Cortes-Acosta has beaten the likes of Robelis Despaigne, as well as former undisputed heavyweight titleholder, Andrei Arlovski.

Late in the second round tonight against Spann, Cortes-Acosta would land a well-placed check hook, sending the former to the cavnas, before forcing a stoppage in the action with a slew of heavy ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s win at UFC Vegas 104