Priscila Cachoeira shocks Josiane Nunes with blistering first round KO win – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Brazilian veteran contender, Priscila Cachoeira has complied the misery on her compatriot, Josiane Nunes tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 104, landing a stunning opening round uppercut knockout win at the Apex facility.

Cachoeira, likely best known as serving as a sacrificial lamb against former flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko in her triumphant flyweight debut in Brazil back in 2018.

However, tonight snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Miranda Maverick, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, veteran bantamweight returnee, Cachoeira found a massive shot midway through the first round, sending Nunes to the canvas with a well-placed uppercut shot, faceplanting the Brazilian veteran.

With the defeat, Curitiba native, Nunes now is tasked with snapping a three-fight losing run in her return to competition, following prior consecutive losses to Chelsea Chandler, and Jacqueline Cavalcanti prior to tonight’s loss.

Below, catch the highlights from Priscila Cachoeira’s win at UFC Vegas 104