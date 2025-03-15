Priscila Cachoeira shocks Josiane Nunes with blistering first round KO win – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights
Brazilian veteran contender, Priscila Cachoeira has complied the misery on her compatriot, Josiane Nunes tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 104, landing a stunning opening round uppercut knockout win at the Apex facility.
Cachoeira, likely best known as serving as a sacrificial lamb against former flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko in her triumphant flyweight debut in Brazil back in 2018.
However, tonight snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Miranda Maverick, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, veteran bantamweight returnee, Cachoeira found a massive shot midway through the first round, sending Nunes to the canvas with a well-placed uppercut shot, faceplanting the Brazilian veteran.
With the defeat, Curitiba native, Nunes now is tasked with snapping a three-fight losing run in her return to competition, following prior consecutive losses to Chelsea Chandler, and Jacqueline Cavalcanti prior to tonight’s loss.