Priscila Cachoeira shocks Josiane Nunes with blistering first round KO win – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Priscila Cachoeira shocks Josiane Nunes with blistering first round KO win - UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Brazilian veteran contender, Priscila Cachoeira has complied the misery on her compatriot, Josiane Nunes tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 104, landing a stunning opening round uppercut knockout win at the Apex facility.

Cachoeira, likely best known as serving as a sacrificial lamb against former flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko in her triumphant flyweight debut in Brazil back in 2018.

However, tonight snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Miranda Maverick, and Jasmine Jasudavicius, veteran bantamweight returnee, Cachoeira found a massive shot midway through the first round, sending Nunes to the canvas with a well-placed uppercut shot, faceplanting the Brazilian veteran.

With the defeat, Curitiba native, Nunes now is tasked with snapping a three-fight losing run in her return to competition, following prior consecutive losses to Chelsea Chandler, and Jacqueline Cavalcanti prior to tonight’s loss.

READ MORE:  Schoolyard Scraps to UFC Stardom: Vanessa Demopoulos on Her Origins: “I Got Kicked Out of Four Schools for Fighting”
Priscila Cachoeira shocks Josiane Nunes with blistering first round KO win - UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Below, catch the highlights from Priscila Cachoeira’s win at UFC Vegas 104

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts