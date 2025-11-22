Dream Debut Luke Riley Brutally Knocks Out Bogdan Grad – UFC Qatar Highlights
Luke Riley sparks out Bogdan Grad with a massive left hook in the second round at UFC Qatar.
Early in the first round Grad secured a takedown and controlled in a dominant position against Riley. Even after Riley escaped Grad was straight back into the grappling against the cage working takedowns throughout the first five minutes.
In the second round the fight was flipped don its head. Riley exploded out the corner and landed a huge left hook spinning Grad’s head on his shoulders. Are followed him down to the ground and landed heavy ground and pound before Marc Goddard stepped in.
A massive win on debut as Luke Riley announces himself on the world stage which he celebrated with team mate Paddy Pimblett. The featherweight division has been put on notice by the 26 year old prospect.