Dream Debut Luke Riley Brutally Knocks Out Bogdan Grad – UFC Qatar Highlights

Luke Riley sparks out Bogdan Grad with a massive left hook in the second round at UFC Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Luke Riley of England reacts after a TKO victory against Bogdan Grad of Romania in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Early in the first round Grad secured a takedown and controlled in a dominant position against Riley. Even after Riley escaped Grad was straight back into the grappling against the cage working takedowns throughout the first five minutes.

In the second round the fight was flipped don its head. Riley exploded out the corner and landed a huge left hook spinning Grad’s head on his shoulders. Are followed him down to the ground and landed heavy ground and pound before Marc Goddard stepped in.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Paddy Pimblett celebrates after a victory by teammate Luke Riley during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

A massive win on debut as Luke Riley announces himself on the world stage which he celebrated with team mate Paddy Pimblett. The featherweight division has been put on notice by the 26 year old prospect.