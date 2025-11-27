Waldo Cortes-Acosta Eyes UFC Gold, Believes One More Win Secures Title Shot

After securing back-to-back knockout victories this month, Waldo Cortes-Acosta now believes he is just one more win away before he fights for the UFC heavyweight championship.

Cortes-Acosta most recently locked horns with Shamil Gaziev on short notice at UFC Qatar and secured a round-1 knockout win, after which he called out Curtis Blaydes and also sent a chilling warning to Tom Aspinall.

‘Salsa Boy’ wanted to fight again in December, and close the year on a high note with six fights withing 12 months. However it seems as though he might have to wait. Cortes-Acosta recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, and spoke about his future fight plans. Helwani asked Cortes-Acosta to share his thoughts on who he wants to fight next and how many fights does he think he needs to win, to secure a title shot, to which ‘Salsa Boy’ replied:

“I think I’m one more fight [away from fighting for the title.] I want to fight Curtis Blaydes. Maybe… Derrick Lewis… Curtis Blaydes will be more fun for me.”

Cortes-Acosta thinks if he secures a win over Blaydes, he would probably secure a title shot, given the history ‘Razor’ shares with Tom Aspinall. The 34-year-old also spoke about he began the year as the No. 14 ranked heavyweight and now sits on No. 5 after winning four out of his five bouts in 2025.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis in 2026?

During the afoermentioned sitdown, Waldo Cortes-Acosta told Ariel Helwani that his wish of fighting in Decemeber will not come true. However, fans can expect him early next year at UFC 324. ‘Salsa Boy’ has Derrick Lewis on his crosshairs, and the two are rumored to lock horns on the UFC’s first numbered event on Paramount.

“I think it’s confirmed maybe they have something for the January 24th… Against Derrick Lewis.”

