Waldo Cortes-Acosta Backs Ciryl Gane to Defeat Tom Aspinall in Potential Rematch

Waldo Cortes-Acosta has weighed in on a potential rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion after Jon Jones retired earlier this year.

The Brit entered the octagon to defend his strap against Gane at UFC 321. Despite being the underdog that night, ‘Bon Gamin’ turned the odds in his favour with a strong start. However, the bout had to be stopped after Aspinall got poked in the eye. After the five-minute recovery time, Aspinall could not recover and decided not to continue, after which the bout was declared a no-contest, with Aspinall retaining his belt.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta believes ‘Bon Gamin’ will win when the two run it back. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

“I think Tom is a little worried about Ciryl Gane. In this fight, he looked amazing, looking on a different level than Aspinall. The jab was connecting very good. I think Tom Aspinall tasted blood too early in the round. I think he was pushing not to try and fight anymore after the eye poke.”

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s comments below:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to fight Derrick Lewis in 2026

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who is presently the No. 5 ranked heavyweight, has won four of his five fights in 2025. Earlier this month, he knocked out Ante Delija, and then took on Shamil Gaziev on short notice at UFC Qatar, where he also knocked Gaziev out in round one.

After securing back-to-back wins in the same month, he asked for a fight next month on December 13. However that seems to be off the chart as ‘Salsa Boy’ informed Ariel Helwani. However, the 34 year old hopes to fight early next year at UFC 324, when the promotion launches its new era on Paramount Plus. Cortes-Acosta, has Derrick Lewis on his mind as a potential opponent. About the same, he told Helwani:

“I think maybe it’s possible [to fight on the Jan. 24th card]. I think it’s confirmed maybe they have something for the January 24th… Against Derrick Lewis or someone … I love it.”

Check out Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s comments below:

