The undisputed UFC heavyweight title is scheduled to be contested for the first time in over two years. Tom Aspinall will face Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi. Not since Jon Jones defeated Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 has the undisputed belt been on the line.

Even this matchup, however, has drawn criticism from both fans and professionals alike. Gane earned his shot at the title after an extremely controversial split decision victory over Alexander Volkov, which solidified him as the next in line. The issue is—he didn’t win that fight. A word I don’t use lightly, but a robbery took place that night at UFC 310 when Gane was wrongfully awarded the decision.

In one of the most idiotic promotional moves I’ve ever seen, someone on the UFC social media team thought it would be a good idea to upload the entire robbery to the official UFC YouTube channel – as a way to promote the upcoming UFC 321 pay-per-view.

The Injustice Against Volkov That Changed the Heavyweight Title Picture for Gane

This is one of the worst decisions in UFC history. Absolutely inexcusable example of incompetent judging. The judges responsible for denying Alexander Volkov a rightful title shot are Adalaide Byrd and Junichiro Kamijo, who scored the fight 29-28 for Ciryl Gane. Judge Byrd, in particular, has a long and controversial track record, including accusations of corruption after her scorecard for Canelo Álvarez against Gennady Golovkin. Another blatant robbery that sparked widespread outrage in the boxing world.

Independent studies of multiple MMA media score cards all back up the evidence of this robbery. Dana White himself said he thought Volkov won that fight during the post fight press conference at the time:

The public response to the UFC’s decision to upload the full fight speaks volumes. The comment section is overwhelmingly negative, serving as a clear reminder that Gane is only fighting Tom Aspinall for the undisputed title because of either sheer inaptitude or possible corruption. It’s unacceptable, and it certainly shouldn’t be rewarded.

There is precedent for the UFC to do the right thing. When José Aldo Jr. was robbed in a decision loss to Marlon Moraes in 2019, the UFC acknowledged the injustice and still granted him a title shot—because everyone, including Dana White, knew Aldo had won that fight.

Fighters put their careers and legacies on the line every time they step into the Octagon. When judges fail at their most basic responsibility, the consequences are enormous. The UFC owes it to its athletes, as well as its fans to hold judges accountable and ensure that title shots are earned through performance, not handed out because of botched scorecards.