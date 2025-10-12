José Aldo Made One Final Walk To The Octagon In Rio

Jose Aldo Jr. is the most dominant featherweight champion the UFC has ever had. He began his professional fighting career in 2004 and eventually made his way to the WEC in 2007. Known as the “King of Rio,” Aldo also became the king of the 145-pound division. Every dream starts with a beginning, and Aldo’s began in a small village on the edge of the Amazon rainforest. As a child, he was accidentally burned on a grill, leaving him with his recognizable facial scar. A future as a champion seemed unlikely. He first fell in love with soccer, but eventually took his talents to combat sports.

At that time, the UFC had not yet brought back its lighter weight classes. However, the WEC promotion became home to many fighters who would later become household names in the UFC. The UFC considers the WEC belt part of its title lineage, which is why, to this day, any former WEC champions have their titles announced by Bruce Buffer. In 2008, Aldo knocked out future UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson with a flying knee just eight seconds into the first round, making a statement heard around the MMA world. In a short time, Jose Aldo Jr. became a must-see fighter.

Aldo eventually captured the WEC featherweight title before being promoted to undisputed UFC champion when the promotion was absorbed. He went nine years without a loss, proving to the world that the lighter weight classes deserved respect on the global stage.

Jose Aldo gave fans unforgettable moments in the sport, from brutalizing the legs of Urijah Faber to knocking out Chad Mendes.

The Final Chapter: The King’s Return and a Legendary Farewell

Jose Aldo would eventually lose his title to the current BMF champion, Max Holloway. In a decision that perplexed fans at the time, Aldo announced he would be changing weight classes, moving down to the 135-pound bantamweight division. There, he lost a highly controversial decision to Marlon Moraes—yet the UFC still granted him a title shot. After a hard-fought loss to current champion Merab Dvalishvili by decision in 2022, Aldo would announce a short lived retirement, before being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame the following year.

In 2025, the UFC made a surprise announcement: the King of Rio would return to the Octagon to face rising prospect Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, in his hometown. Aldo secured a decision win, thrilling the Brazilian crowd. He fought twice more in losing efforts, with his final bout being a decision loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315.

One lingering sentiment among fans was that Aldo deserved his farewell fight in Brazil. That wish was partially fulfilled at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot on October 10 of this year, when Jose Aldo Jr. made one final walk to the UFC Octagon. Greeted by the thunderous roar of his hometown crowd, it was a reception truly worthy of a king.

With his iconic walkout song “Run This Town” by Jay-Z echoing through the arena, and tears welling in his eyes, Aldo made the slow, emotional walk to battle one last time. Jose Aldo loved what he did—and he did it better than almost anyone ever has. Watching him fight was like watching Picasso paint: a master at work, a Brazilian icon in his element.

Aldo kissed his UFC gloves before laying them down in the center of the cage, as is tradition for retiring warriors. He was then joined by his loved ones, sharing in this emotional moment. The admiration from commentators, fans, and fellow fighters is palpable.

Every fighter leaves a piece of themselves in the Octagon. Some leave small pieces. Jose Aldo Jr. gave us every bit of himself.

Thank you, King, for all you gave to this sport. Your legacy is eternal.

