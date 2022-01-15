UFC featherweight legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway were just a few of the many MMA personalities who went wild during Calvin Kattar’s win over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46.

Kattar, who came into UFC Vegas 46 as the underdog to the surging Chikadze, put on arguably the best performance of his career in Las Vegas. He overwhelmed and pressured Chikadze from the opening minutes of the fight and turned the Georgian prospect’s face into a bloody mess.

After five rounds of back-and-forth war, Kattar earned the unanimous decision win and a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards.

With the victory over Chikadze, Kattar has now won three of his last four and rebounded off of a lopsided defeat to Holloway last year. Just minutes after the fight, Volkanovski and Holloway took to Twitter to congratulate Kattar on his victory.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway Gave Props To Calvin Kattar After Dominant Win Over Giga Chikadze

Holloway was supposed to face Volkanovski in a trilogy for the featherweight title but pulled out due to an injury. Chikadze was among the names who offered to step up on short notice, but he ended up getting passed up for Chan Sung Jung.

Kattar went on to eliminate the possibility of Chikadze fighting for the title next with an impressive performance to start the new year. Many believe that it was only a matter of time until Chikadze fought for the belt, but he’ll now have to wait a bit longer.

Kattar could face the Volkanovski/Jung winner next, depending on how long Holloway will be sidelined with his injury. Kattar could also potentially fight either Brian Ortega or Yair Rodriguez next in the meantime.

Regardless, Kattar’s stock has risen from this latest win, and he appears to be in the best shape of his career following his most disappointing loss last year.

Who do you want to see Calvin Kattar fight next?

