Volkan Oezdemir Undergoes Significant Surgery Following UFC Moncton

Former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is going to be sidelined for a while.

Oezdimer is coming off a submission loss to Anthony Smith at October 27’s UFC Fight Night 138rom Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Not too long after the defeat, Oezdimer decided to have a procedure done on his knee that would help clear up existing damage.

He shared a pre-surgery update via Instagram, and the 29-year-old was surprisingly in good spirits.

Although he had a fantastic 2017, 2018 has been a bit of a setback for Oezdemir.

He started off the year by falling to champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220. The current top pound-for-pound fighter in the world smothered and dominated him en route to a TKO finish.

Then he had to cancel fights with Alexander Gustafsson and Shogun Rua due to injuries. The surgery will seemingly end a bad year for the Swiss slugger.