Volkan Oezdemir Pulled From UFC 227

It turns out that Volkan Oezdemir will not be fighting at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event as originally scheduled and it’s a shame.

News broke on Thursday morning (July 19, 2018) after Ariel Helwani of ESPN.com reported the news on his official Twitter account as Oezdemir is out of his fight at this show due to an injury.

If you recall, he was expected to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua at UFC Chile then got moved to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 and as a result of the former title contender being pulled from this show, the UFC currently seeking a replacement for Gustafsson but the only problem is, with it being on somewhat short-notice, there is no safe bet that he will stay on the card if the promotion can’t find him a replacement as the longtime MMA journalist wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Volkan Oezdemir is out of UFC 227 due to injury. He was scheduled to face Alexander Gustafsson on Aug. 4. UFC currently seeking a replacement for Gustafsson but no guarantee he’ll remain on the card. More coming to ESPN shortly.”

Oezdemir was looking to get back in the win column and on track to another title shot as he suffered a second-round TKO loss against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January but now will have to wait it out.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch. Here is the updated card for this upcoming show:

Champ T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt – for bantamweight title

Champ Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo – for flyweight title

Alexander Gustafsson vs. TBA

J.J. Aldrich vs. Polyana Viana

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson

Benito Lopez vs. Ricky Simon

Brett Johns vs. Pedro Munhoz

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Ricardo Ramos

Danielle Taylor vs. Weili Zhang

Sheymon Moraes vs. Matt Sayles

Alex Perez vs. Jose Torres

Wuliji Buren vs. Marlon Vera