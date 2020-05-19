Vitor Belfort Interested In Anderson Silva Crossover Rematch

Spread the word!













There are a number of interesting matchups for Vitor Belfort now that he’s at ONE Championship. However, he seems to be more interested in a rematch with Anderson Silva.

Belfort signed with ONE Championship last year and although he is yet to make his debut, he does finally have an opponent lined up in the form of Alain Ngalani.

However, there are other options in the form of Wanderlei Silva, Tito Ortiz, Brandon Vera and even Rich Franklin. Belfort certainly agrees that those are good fights but went on to add Silva’s name to the mix.

“I agree 100 percent,” Belfort told MMA Junkie Radio. “I will add one more, I’ll add Anderson Silva if that would be possible.”

Belfort Believes There Should Be More Crossover Fights

Belfort and Silva fought for the latter’s middleweight title back in 2011. Silva retained his title on that occasion after an impressive first-round knockout of Belfort via front kick.

“The Phenom” may want to run things back, but Silva still remains in the UFC with president Dana White not being one for cross-promotional fights.

And that’s something Belfort believes needs to change for most promoters.

“I think as you start understanding that whatever we did for the sport, we gotta put the politics behind and hoping that the promoters can be open to do this kind of cross fighting and just give to the fans,” Belfort added. “They deserve it.

“It’s all about the fans. As a promoter you’re looking for something that guys that pave their way, they deserve to do fights that are going to increase not just the viewership but also the value for the organization but also for the sport.”

While there could certainly be more crossover fights in the sport, it remains to be seen just how much of an interest or demand there is in seeing a Belfort vs. Silva rematch.

Are you interested in seeing them collide again?