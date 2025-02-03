Report – Virna Jandiroba books title eliminator fight with Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314 in Miami

Surging Brazilian contender, Virna Jandiroba is set for her return to action at UFC 314, booking a high-stakes strawweight pairing with former title challenger, Yan Xiaonan on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Jandiroba, the current number three ranked strawweight contender, is in the midst of a stunning four-fight winning spree, most recently taking out compatriot and former title chaser, Amanda Lemos with an impressive armbar submission at UFC Vegas 94 back in July in the pair’s main event clash at the Apex facility.

As for the number two rated Chinese star, Xiaonan, the perennial contender returned to winning ways against the highly-touted Tabatha Ricci at UFC Fight Night Macau back in November, bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure following a UFC 300 title fight loss to fellow China native, Zhang Weili.

Virna Jandiroba books UFC 314 fight with Yan Xiaonan

News of Virna Jandiroba’s return fight with Yan Xiaonan was first reported by Brazilian outlet, AgFight on social media.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Virna Jandiroba vs Yan Xiaonan para o dia 12 de abril, em Miami #ufc #ufc314 pic.twitter.com/81rAK6CANS — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) January 23, 2025

Jandiroba, a former undisputed Invicta FC strawweight champion, added her fellow Brazilian star, Lemos to her impressive winning spree last summer, following prior successes over the trio of Loopy Godinez, Marina Rodriguez, and veteran challenger, Angela Hill.

Earning her premiere title charge in the promotion at UFC 300 against compatriot, Weili — Xiaonan had turned in a host of victories over the likes of former titleholder, Jessica Andrade, common-foe, Mackenzie Dern, as well as Claudia Gadelha, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

UFC 314 is slated to take place on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida — with an official headliner for the promotion’s return to ‘The Sunshine State’ yet to be determined at the time of publication.