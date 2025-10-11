Violent KO Vitor Petrino Unbelievable Uppercut on Thomas Petersen – UFC Rio Highlights

Vitor Petrino smashes through Thomas Petersen in the third round at UFC Rio.

The first round started steady with heavy grappling sequences but towards the end of the round Petrino landed a great right hand and dropped Petersen heavy knocking out his mouth piece but Petersen made it through to hear the bell.

The untidy grappling continued in Round 2 with neither man having a particularly impressive round as they both seemingly gassed badly from an intense first 5 minutes.

Round 3 started and was over in the blink of an eye, a phenomenal shot by Petrino flatlined Petersen and left him face planted on the canvas.

Official Result: Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen via KO (Uppercut) at 0:26 of Round 3

