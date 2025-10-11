Violent KO Vitor Petrino Unbelievable Uppercut on Thomas Petersen – UFC Rio Highlights

The first round started steady with heavy grappling sequences but towards the end of the round Petrino landed a great right hand and dropped Petersen heavy knocking out his mouth piece but Petersen made it through to hear the bell.
The untidy grappling continued in Round 2 with neither man having a particularly impressive round as they both seemingly gassed badly from an intense first 5 minutes.
Round 3 started and was over in the blink of an eye, a phenomenal shot by Petrino flatlined Petersen and left him face planted on the canvas.