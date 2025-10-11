Bia Mesquita Smashes ‘Russian Ronda’ in Explosive Octagon Debut – UFC Rio Highlights

Bia Mesquita made a big impression in her Octagon debut, absolutely pummeling Irina Alekseeva at UFC Rio.

As expected, Mesqiuta shot in for a takedown relatively early and muscled down Alekseeva with little resistance. Landing directly in full mount, Mequita spent more than three minutes dropping hammer fists and hellacious elbows. Despite the onslaught, ‘Russian Ronda’ managed to survive the stanza, though it was just a matter of time before Mesquita would finish things.

It took Mesquite little more than a minute to get Alekseeva back down to the mat in round two. 60 seconds after that, she passed into full mount, forcing Alekseeva to give up her back almost immediately.

That allowed the BJJ sensation to cinch her arm under Alekseeva’s chin, locking in a rear-naked choke and forcing the tap out.



Official Result: Bia Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Irina Alekseeva vs. Bia Mesquita at UFC Rio: