Sean O’Malley says Merab Dvalishvili will not be able to wrestle: ‘I can knock anybody out’

Ahead of his undisputed bantamweight title fight against number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC next month, divisional champion, Sean O’Malley has his doubts that the Georgian will be able to impose his wrestling-heavy tactics against him — warning the challenger he has the ability to knock anybody out.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, looks to defend his divisional crown next month for the second time, following a prior unanimous decision shutout win against Marlon Vera back in March in the main event of UFC 299.

As for Dvalishvili, the Tbilisi native featured most recently on the main card of UFC 298 back in February against former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, landing a one-sided unanimous judging win over the Olympic gold medal winner.

Sean O’Malley predicts knockout win over Merab Dvalishvili

Sharing a distinct rivalry with Dvalishvili — who suffered a nasty laceration over his eye ahead of his fight with the Montana striker next month, O’Malley — who urged him not to withdraw from the Las Vegas Sphere card, vowed to knock him out if he tried to wrestle him as with prior opposition.

“Styles — I know I can knock anybody out,” Sean O’Malley told ESPN during a recent interview. “I just believe he (Merab Dvalishvili) is going to. It only takes one mistake. Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) made a mistake, got his lights put out. Chito (Marlon Vera), wasn’t able to put his lights out, very, very tough dude, but I was able to find his chin quite a bit.

“I believe if I find Merab’s chin the way I was finding Chito’s, the way I found Aljo’s chin, I’m going to get him out of there,” Sean O’Malley continued.

Winning his crown back in August of last year, O’Malley felled Dvalishvili’s close friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling with a stunning second round knockout win in Boston, Massachusetts.