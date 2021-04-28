UFC 261 will go down as one of the greatest events of all time. And thanks to his YouTube channel, we got to see how Israel Adesanya reacted to how things went down.

There were the two leg injuries to open the main card involving Jimmy Crute and Chris Weidman with the latter suffering a brutal leg break against Uriah Hall.

Then, Valentina Shevchenko exerted her dominance with a comfortable second-round TKO win over Jessica Andrade in their flyweight title fight before Rose Namajunas shocked the world by head kicking Weili Zhang in the first round to become a two-time women’s strawweight queen.

And of course, the main event saw Adesanya’s Nigerian compatriot in welterweight champion Kamaru Usman successfully defend his title after becoming the first to brutally knock Jorge Masvidal out cold in the second round of their headliner.

Adesanya was watching the event at his home with a few friends and documented his reactions to all the aforementioned events in a recent video published on his YouTube channel.

He also explained why he ended up fighting Marvin Vettori instead of Robert Whittaker and gave some interesting insight on some of the fighters taking part.

You can watch his full reaction below: