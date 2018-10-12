Video: Watch Fedor & Chael Sonnen’s Final Bellator 208 Staredown

The curtain is nearly up on Bellator’s action-packed weekend of fights. Perhaps nothing could signify that more than Fedor & Chael Sonnen’s final staredown.

All-time legend Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC title contender Sonnen will face off in the main event of tomorrow night’s (Sat., October 13, 2018) Bellator 208 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout is part of the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Emelianenko and Sonnen already weighed in at today’s Bellator 208 early weigh-ins, with “The Last Emperor” outweighing his trash-talking foe by nine pounds. The MMA legends then faced off for one last time at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch their last staredown before tomorrow night via MMA Fighting right here: