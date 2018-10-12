Bellator 208 Weigh-In Results: Sonnen vs. Fedor Set

Bellator 208 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 208 is set to take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen in a heavyweight tournament semifinal bout will be the headliner while Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov in a middleweight will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout card is Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad in a lightweight bout, Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, and Andy Main vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 208 on Friday morning. Two fighters missed weight, which caused to fights to be nixed. Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Jamal Pottinger (who missed by 6.2 pounds) and Frank Buenafuente vs. James Gonzalez (who both missed weight). Here are the weigh-in results:

Bellator 208 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)



Fedor Emelianenko (236) vs. Chael Sonnen (227) – heavyweight grand prix semifinal

Saad Awad (155.8) vs. Benson Henderson (155.8)

Timothy Johnson (265.6) vs. Cheick Kongo (239.2)

Alexander Shlemenko (185.2) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185.8)

Henry Corrales (146) vs. Andy Main (145.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

