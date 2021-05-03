The Chris Weidman leg break was hard to see for even the most hardcore and seasoned mixed martial arts fan.

Weidman snapped his leg after attempting a calf kick that was checked by Uriah Hall at UFC 261 late last month. To make matters worse, the former middleweight champion put all his weight on the broken leg following the kick which provided for cringe-inducing footage.

We all got to hear the screams and shock of commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier as it happened live but thanks to the UFC’s The Thrill and the Agony video, we can now see how they reacted as well.

The video also shows cornerman and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson reacting as well as Weili Zhang, Megan Olivi and Uriah Hall’s reactions.

You can watch it below:

The UFC 261 Thrill and Agony vid is here and here are the Weidman-Hall reactions pic.twitter.com/7h75CLeq41 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 3, 2021

Fortunately, Weidman underwent successful surgery and is currently on the road to recovery.