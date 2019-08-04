Video: Watch Colby Covington Receive Congratulatory Phone Call From Donald Trump After UFC Newark

Spread the word!













It’s safe to say that former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington had a great weekend.

“Chaos” made it seven wins in a row following a dominant decision victory over former champion Robbie Lawler in the UFC Newark headliner last night. He is now in line to face current champion Kamaru Usman next in what should be a huge welterweight showdown.

Covington also had the recognition and support of the Trumps. Before his fight, President Trump wished him well on Twitter while Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were in attendance showing their support for him.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

However, Covington’s night was undoubtedly topped off when he received a congratulatory call from Trump following the win.

You can watch it below:

What did you make of Covington’s performance?