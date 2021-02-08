Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw has posted some recent sparring footage ahead of his impending Octagon comeback in the upcoming months.



Dillashaw, who has yet to be matched for his first UFC walk in over two-years, recently completed a two-year retroactive USADA suspension after he tested positive for the banned substance, EPO (erythropoietin).



Vacating his undisputed bantamweight championship in the opening-quarter of 2019, Dillashaw relinquished his title after he was notified by anti-doping agency, USADA of some “adverse findings” in an in-competition test sample he had provided ahead of his flyweight title clash with then-champion, Henry Cejudo.



Dropping a quickfire opening round knockout loss to the retired former two-division gold holder, Dillashaw headlined UFC Fight Night Brooklyn in January of that year, an event which marked the promotion’s debut on television network, ESPN.



In Dillashaw’s time away from the Octagon, the above mentioned, Cejudo assumed the 135-pound throne, before himself vacating the title after his UFC 249 retirement in May of last year. The current bantamweight champion, Petr Yan took the title at UFC 251 in July on ‘Fight Island’ — stopping former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo with fifth-round strikes.



Gearing up for an Octagon return following the completion of his suspension on January 19th. — Dillashaw recently posted some brief footage of him sparring with former UFC flyweight contender, Jose Torres, where he lands an outside calf kick before firing off a straight right-hand shot.

As mentioned above, an opponent for Dillashaw’s Octagon return has yet to be nailed down by the promotion, however, the Angels Camp native maintains the bantamweight championship still belongs to him, and echoed calls recently to feature in a title fight upon his return to the UFC.

Further casting doubt on the future of the championship, UFC president, Dana White recently claimed that the organization would consult with Dillashaw if he was open to fighting for the championship upon his return to the sport, despite the deafening presence of Saturday night’s breakout contender, Cory Sandhagen.

Himself stamping legitimate claims for a title shot in his next outing, Elevation Fight Team mainstay, Sandhagen made it two wins in two since his rear-naked choke loss to upcoming challenger, Aljamain Sterling last June — stopping former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar with a highlight-reel flying knee inside half a minute at UFC Vegas 18 last weekend.

Adding the Toms River native to a winning run which includes an October wheel kick finish of one-time title chaser, Marlon Moraes, the 28-year-old Aurora native has truly left himself undeniable in regards to a shot at Octagon gold next, and claimed it would be “garbage” if Dillashaw leapfrogged him despite two-years on the sideline amid a failed drug test.