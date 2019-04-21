Video: Tenshin Nasukawa Destroys RIZIN 15 Opponent By TKO

Kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa destroyed his most recent opponent when he returned to action.

Fritz Biagtan took on Nasukawa in a kickboxing bout at Rizin 15 on April 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Nasukawa won the fight by third-round TKO in the co-main event. Biagtan deserves credit as he last longer than most fans expected but it wasn’t meant for him to win.

The finish of the fight saw Nasukawa connected with a brutal knee to the body that folded Biagtan and ended the fight. As a result, Nasukawa’s kickboxing record is now 30 wins with zero losses.

The young Japanese sensation recently shared the boxing ring with one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Floyd Mayweather. He lost by first-round TKO in December but rebounded with a spectacular knockout win in his return to kickboxing in March.

RIZIN 15 Results

Jiří Procházka def. Muhammad Lawal by knockout (punches), round 3, 3:02 – for the inaugural RIZIN FF light heavyweight title

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Fritz Biagtan by technical knockout (knee), round 3, 1:23 – kickboxing bout

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Ben Nguyen by technical knockout (punches), round 1, 2:55

Roberto de Souza def. Satoru Kitaoka by technical knockout (punches), round 2, 3:55

Karl Albrektsson def. Christiano Frohlich by unanimous decision

Rena Kubota def. Samantha Jean-Francois by unanimous decision

Mikuru Asakura def. Luiz Gustavo by unanimous decision

Kana Watanabe def. Justyna Zofia Haba by unanimous decision

Damien Brown def. Toji Takeda by unanimous decision

Manel Kape def. Seiichiro Ito by knockout (punches), round 2, 3:58

Kanako Murata def. Saray Orozco by technical submission (Von Flue choke) round 2, 2:12

Thallisson Ferreira def. Taiga Kawabe by technical knockout (three knockdowns), round 2, 2:33 – kickboxing bout