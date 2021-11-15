Saturday Night Live recently poked fun at UFC color commentator, podcast host, and comedian, Joe Rogan — with Peter Davidson portraying the outspoken multitasker in a skit where he prescribes multiple ailments to deal with COVID-19 — including ivermectin, a medicine used to treat parasite infections in humans as well as a dewormer for horses.



The long-running skit show, Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast Davidson as the outspoken Rogan, who has hit the headlines over recent months for his numerous controversial takes and opinion on the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as its potential treatment measures as well as vaccination against COVID-19.



Davidson, who portrays Rogan, features on a skit version of the popular kid’s television show, Sesame Street — hosted by Ted Cruz, who is played by Aidy Bryant.

Pete Davidson portrays UFC color commentator Joe Rogan in new SNL skit



Appearing as Rogan, Davidson sports a bald cap as well as a pair of jeans and black dress shirt — the latter of which is usually sported by Rogan during his appearances as color commentator and Octagon interviewer for the UFC.



When appearing as Rogan to prescribe medication to Big Bird who contracted COVID-19 as a result of taking the vaccination, Davidson offers to dish out such ailments as zinc, ayahuasca, and horse medicine — ivermectin — as well as firing a barb at fellow comedian, Carlos Mencia amid the pair’s prior fallout regarding joke stealing.



“I used to host Fear Factor and now doctors fear me,” Davidson said. “I took down Carlos Mencia, I can take COVID [-190. Here’s some zinc, ayahuasca, and horse medicine. I’m a human and I took horse medicine. And speaking of things that are horse-like, today’s two sponsors are the letter S and D, as in ‘I can S my own D.’“

Joe Rogan stopped by Cruz Street… pic.twitter.com/YAaadm2reH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

The final statement from Davidson who portrays Rogan, alludes to recent claims from Rogan on a podcast appearance with friend and fellow comedian, Ari Shaffir, as well as Mark Normand, and Shane Gilles — Rogan claimed that he was flexible enough to perform fellatio on himself.

