UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley has followed up his first professional MMA loss to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 252 with another defeat – this time at a jiu-jitsu tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.

Robert Degle met O’Malley in the finals of the tournament and managed to catch ‘Suga’ in a heel hook to take first prize. Post-match the John Danaher brown belt took to social media to praise O’Malley for his willingness to keep developing as a martial artist despite being so established in the MMA world, he wrote.

“Had a great opportunity to compete against the rising UFC star @sugaseanmma in a @grapplingindustries event here in Phoenix, Arizona. For Sean to compete in such an event demonstrates a very respectable desire to grow as a martial artist. Realistically he had nothing practical to gain by doing this event. The man has over a million followers and is surely making bank in MMA. So why do the event? We spoke afterwards and he explained that he simply loved JuJitsu. I hope the experience of competing against me helps push him to further development as a martial artist. I was a fan before but an even bigger one now.” 

Do you think Sean O’Malley will be able to bounce back from his first professional loss?

Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube
Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.