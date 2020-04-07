VIDEO | New Jon Jones Arrest Footage Shows Gun & Alcohol In His Car

Spread the word!













New footage has been released from the initial traffic stop which ultimately led to Jon Jones being arrested last month.

In the early hours of Thursday, March 26 Jones was picked up on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. At the time police bodycam footage was released showing the 205lb great undergoing and failing various sobriety tests.

He later accepted a plea deal which would see him avoid serving any jail time despite this being his third DWI offence. Jones will instead face house arrest and community service for his latest run in with the law.

Jones reacted to another negative press story releasing a statement in which he confirmed the plea deal and apologises for his behaviour, it read. “While we all work to understand and cope with the stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

MMA Fighting obtained additional camera footage from the arrest via the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico who responded to a public records request filed after Jones’ arrest in late March. The footage shows Jones’ initial interaction with his arresting officers – check it out below.

Does this new footage change your opinion on Jones Jones and his latest arrest?