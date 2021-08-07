Nate Marquardt returned to MMA on Friday night and looked good doing so at Titan FC 71.

The 42-year-old squared off against Michael Cora (5-6) and made quick work of the man he has five times as much experience as but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

About 90 seconds into the fight Cora let a barrage of punches fly that send Marquardt tumbling to the mat. The inexperienced fighter jumped into the guard of Marquardt and that proved to be a costly mistake. Soon after, the former UFC fighter tied up an arm and forced the tap – check out the highlights below.

The former Strikeforce champion originally called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in December of 2017.

Marquardt, who holds a 36-19 professional record, called it a career after suffering a trio of decision losses to Sam Alvey, former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight tournament winner, Vitor Belfort, and most recently, a split judging loss to Cezar Ferreira at UFC Fight Night Norfolk.

Across his career, Marquardt has lodged notable victories over the likes of Ivan Salaverry, Dean Lister, Jeremy Horn, Martin Kampmann, Demian Maia, Rousimar Palhares, Dan Miller and Tyron Woodley.

How do you think Nate Marquardt looked in his return to MMA?