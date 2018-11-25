Video: Muay Thai Fighter Knocks Out His Opponent & Referee

Muay Thai fighter was able to do something very impressive that fight fans don’t see very often. That’s a good thing though as the third man in the ring or cage with the combatants are not supposed to mix up things in the action. However, that all change once a crazy moment took place from a Max Muay Thai event in Thailand.

A clip went viral on the internet once Gou Dakui not only knocked down his opponent with a right hook. He also took out the referee head kick moments later.

Obviously, this was an accident, not something that happened on purpose. It was a shame to see but some things are weird and happen. It all came down to the fact that Dakui was being slightly off with his finishing maneuver.

The Finish

By looking at the clip, he didn’t need to follow up on the kick to end the fight with Super X Sitsontidech. In this sequence, Sitsontidech was already falling over once the referee stepped in and ate the shot to the face.

This is when the referee decided to do his job and step in where he was met with a nice kick to the dome piece and fell down to the mat. As a result, once both men went down, Dakui retreated to a corner to wait and see if the errant blow was going to cost him the win.

A few minutes passed with confusion only to have a new referee walk into the ring to wave off the fight as Super x Sitsontidech was unable to continue. Dakui was not punished for the incident and accident kicking the original referee in the face.

As a result, he got the win and his hand raised. He moves forward with a record of 21-9, while Super X drops to 60-32-2.