VIDEO: Logan Paul Knocked Out Whilst Sparring Paulo Costa

YouTube sensation Logan Paul was caught on camera being spectacularly knocked out by top UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

The viral celebrity has been edging his way into the combat sports arena for quite some time now. He has fought in two boxing fights one amateur, the other professional against British internet celebrity KSI.

They first met in Manchester and fought to a majority draw over six rounds. The success of the first fight and the underlying rivalry got the attention of promotional outlet Matchroom Sport and streaming giant DAZN.

In the rematch they both made their professional debuts in a six-round bout. Once again it was close, but it was the Englishman who took home a split decision victory.

Ever since losing his boxing debut there has been talk that Paul may transition to MMA. The American has a background in wrestling and for a novice aint too bad with his hands.

It now seems he has begun taken his preparations to the next level, training with the likes of top middleweight Costa. Although based on the below footage he is still quite some way away from challenging the worlds best. Check it out.

Paulo Costa knocks the shit outta Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/7lokosqm2u — Below The Belt (@BelowTheBeltMMA) March 9, 2020

The MMA community seems split on if this knockout is actually real. Paul was the original source of the clip and is clearly trying to generate views with the video.

However, it does look real to us and the YouTuber is known for going to extreme measures in order to generate content. He infamously filmed a suicide victim in Japan and uploaded it to online, before receiving backlash and later apologising.

For Costa this is great exposure. A relative unknown outside of MMA circles the Brazilian will be keen to grow his name ahead of a middleweight title fight with Israel Adesanya later this year.

Did Logan Paul really get knocked out by Paulo Costa?